Primetime Ratings: ‘Survivor’ Debuts Down

ABC, CBS and Fox were knotted at 1.6 ratings in adults 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights reflecting Wednesday, with 5 shares. NBC was just off the pace at 1.4/5 and The CW was at 0.9/3.

ABC’s The Middle rated a 1.9, up 6%, and The Goldbergs was down 5% to 1.9. Modern Family slipped 8% to 2.4, and Black-ish fell 5% to 1.8, before drama American Crime posted a 0.7, down 22% from last week.

CBS had the season premiere of Survivor at 1.9 across 90 minutes, with 8.35 million viewers, and Code Black at 1.2, down from 1.3. Survivor lost 21% from its premieres last fall and last spring.

On Fox, American Idol dropped 5% to 2.0, before Hell’s Kitchen did a flat 1.3.

NBC had The Mysteries of Laura at 1.0, down 17%, then Law & Order: SVU down 16% to 1.6, before Chicago P.D. scored a 1.6, down 20%.

On The CW, Arrow rated a 0.9 and Supernatural a 0.8, both flat with last week.