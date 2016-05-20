Primetime Ratings: Surging ‘Grey’s' Up 10% in Finale

ABC and CBS split the Thursday broadcast ratings title, both posting a 1.3 in adults 18-49, per Nielsen’s overnights, and a 5 share. The season finale of Grey’s Anatomy was up 10% to 2.3, with 8.1 million total viewers, then a two-hour The Catch finale was a flat 0.9.

On CBS, a repeat of The Big Bang Theory led into The Odd Couple at 1.5, down a tenth of a point, then the season finale of Mom at 1.7, also down a tenth. A second Odd Couple rated a 1.4 and Rush Hour did its typical 0.9.

NBC rated a 0.8/3, with Strong at 0.6, down 14%, Blacklist at a flat 1.3, and Game of Silence at a flat 0.7.

Fox posted a 0.7/3, with Bones at 0.8 and American Grit at 0.6, both scores flat.

On The CW, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow was up 17% to 0.7, and The 100 up 25% to 0.5. Both were season finales. The network did a 0.6/2 for the night.