Primetime Ratings: ‘Sunday Night Football’ Grows, NBC Wins

NBC won Sunday prime ratings thanks to Sunday Night Football, the network posting a 5.0 in viewers 18-49, along with a 17 share. Second place went to CBS at 1.8/6.

NBC did a 4.6/16 the Sunday before. Football Night in America went up 7% to 3.1, then the game, Patriots versus Falcons in a rematch of February’s Super Bowl, climbed 12% to 5.6.

CBS had an NFL lead-in, then 60 Minutes grew 14% to 2.5, Wisdom of the Crowd dropped 8% to 1.1, NCIS: Los Angeles fell 9% to 1.0 and Madam Secretary climbed 14% to 0.8.

Fox did a 1.2/4. Bob’s Burgers ticked up 18% to 1.3 and The Simpsons climbed 23% to 1.6, then Ghosted increased 10% to 1.1. Family Guy did a flat 1.2 and Last Man on Earth dropped 20% to 0.8.

ABC was at 0.7/2. Toy Box rated a flat 0.4, then America’s Funniest Home Videos grew 13% to 0.9. Shark Tank lost 18% to 0.9 before 10 Days in the Valley rated a flat 0.4.

Univision rated a 0.5/2. Telemundo did a 0.3/1, same as last Sunday.