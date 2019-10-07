Primetime Ratings: ‘Sunday Night Football’ Falls on NBC
NBC won Sunday prime ratings, with Sunday Night Football leading the network to a 4.0 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 17 share. That topped the 3.0/12 that Fox, also with football, posted.
NBC had Football Night in America at 1.6 and the pregame at 4.2. The game, Colts over Chiefs in a low-scoring encounter, got a 5.0. Last week’s game, Cowboys versus Saints, got a 6.7.
Fox had a Packers-Cowboys start to prime at 6.1 and The OT at 6.2. The Simpsons got a 2.6 with the football lift and Bless the Harts a 1.3 after its 0.7 opener a week ago. Bob’s Burgers grew 57% to 1.1 and Family Guy went up 29% to 0.9.
Among the non-football players in prime, ABC and CBS both did a 0.7/3.
ABC had America’s Funniest Home Videos down 25% to 0.6 and the premiere of Kids Say the Darndest Things at 0.9. Shark Tank did a flat 0.7 and The Rookie fell 14% to 0.6.
On CBS, 60 Minutes scored a 0.9, way down from when it had an NFL lead-in a week ago. God Friended Me slid 30% to 0.7, NCIS: Los Angeles dropped 13% to 0.7 and the premiere of Madam Secretary posted a 0.4.
Telemundo averaged a 0.4/2 and Univision a 0.3/1. On Telemundo, three hours of Exatlon Estados Unidos lost a tenth for a 0.4 and El Secreto de Selena tallied a level 0.3.
On Univision, Aqui Y Ahora got a flat 0.3 and Reina de la Cancion was up a tenth to 0.4, then Cronicas rated a level 0.3.
The CW also did a 0.3/1 as its fall season was unfurled. Batwoman opened at 0.5 and Supergirl at 0.4. Supergirl started last year at 0.5.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.