Primetime Ratings: Sunday Game Shows Lead ABC

ABC won the Sunday prime ratings race, posting a 0.8 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 4 share. That was better than the 0.7/4 that CBS tallied.

On ABC, it was an America’s Funniest Home Videos repeat, then Celebrity Family Feud down 9% at 1.0 and $100,000 Pyramid at a flat 0.8. To Tell the Truth got a flat 0.7.

On CBS, it was a 60 Minutes repeat and then Big Brother up 7% at 1.5. Reruns of Bull and NCIS: Los Angeles followed.

NBC got a 0.5/2. Repeats led into Shades of Blue, down 20% at 0.4.

Fox scored a 0.3/1. A One Strange Rock repeat led into the I Heart Country Festival at 0.4.

Telemundo and Univision also did a 0.3/1.