Primetime Ratings Sunday: Football Down a Tick But NBC On Top

NBC had the winning score Sunday, thanks to Ravens-Patriots on Sunday Night Football. NBC got a 3.1 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 17 share. In second was Fox at 1.4/7.

Football Night in America got a level 1.6 on NBC and the game, Ravens versus Patriots, a 3.6, down 8% from Saints-Bucs the Sunday before.

Fox had Bengals-Steelers starting off prime, then The Simpsons doubled its score to 1.2 and Bless the Harts shot up 50% to 0.6. Bob’s Burgers and Family Guy both grew a tenth to 0.7.

CBS got a 0.9/5 and ABC a 0.6/3. CBS had 60 Minutes down 29% to 2.0 and NCIS: Los Angeles at a flat 1.0. NCIS: New Orleans lost 17% for a 0.5 and led into an NCIS rerun.

On ABC it was America’s Funniest Home Videos at a flat 0.7 and Supermarket Sweep up 14% to 0.8. Who Wants to be a Millionaire grew 25% to 0.5 and Card Sharks posted a flat 0.3.

Telemundo and Univision both scored a 0.3/2. Telemundo had movies White House Down and Blood Father.

Univision had Aqui y Ahora down a tenth at 0.2 and Tu Cara Me Suena and Sal y Pimienta at 0.3, Tu Cara flat and Sal down a tenth.

The CW scored a 0.1/0 with a rerun of the IHeartRadio music festival.