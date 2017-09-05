Primetime Ratings: Strong ‘Ninja Warrior’ Leads NBC

NBC was the top scorer in Monday ratings, putting up a 1.2 score in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, alongside a 5 share. That topped ABC’s 1.1/4.

NBC had American Ninja Warrior at a flat 1.5, matching its season high, before Midnight, Texas fell 22% to 0.7.

On ABC, which won the previous Monday, Bachelor in Paradise slipped 19% to a 1.3. A repeat of To Tell the Truth got that network to the end of prime.

CBS and Fox were at 0.6/2. CBS had a Big Bang Theory repeat, then a fall preview special at 0.8, then repeats of Mom, Life in Pieces and Scorpion.

On Fox, two hours of So You Think You Can Dance scored a 0.6, down 25% from last week.

The CW rated a 0.2/1 with Supergirl and Hooten & the Lady repeats.