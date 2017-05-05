Primetime Ratings: Strong Night Paces CBS to Win

CBS was the top broadcaster Thursday, putting up a 1.4 rating in adults 18-49, according to Nielsen’s overnights, and a 6 share. The Big Bang Theory rated a flat 2.4, then Mom went up 15% to 1.5, and Life in Pieces ticked up 9% to 1.2. The Amazing Race grew 29% to 0.9.

ABC had a 1.2/5. Grey’s Anatomy was a flat 1.7, while Scandal did a 1.3, down a tenth of a point, before The Catch scored a 0.6, also off a tenth.

NBC did a 0.9/4. A double run of Superstore rated a 0.6 and 0.8. The latter was the season finale and was level with the week before. Chicago Med climbed 10% to 1.1, and The Blacklist did a flat 0.8.

Fox had a 0.7/3, as MasterChef Junior grew 29% to 0.9 before a repeated double run of The Mick.

The CW rated a 0.4/2, with Supernatural at a flat 0.5 while Riverdale grew 33% to 0.4.

Among Spanish-language networks, Univision did a 0.6/2 and Telemundo a 0.3/1.