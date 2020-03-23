Primetime Ratings: Strong ‘Idol’ Stays Hot For ABC

ABC had the top score in Sunday ratings, with American Idol leading the way. ABC got a 1.2 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. That easily topped the 0.8/4 that CBS posted.

America’s Funniest Home Videos grew 10% to 1.1 and two hours of American Idol got a 1.3 and 1.4, after last week’s 1.3. The Rookie got a flat 0.8.

CBS had 60 Minutes up 20% to 1.2 and an NCIS repeat, then NCIS: Los Angeles up 33% to 0.8.

NBC got a 0.6/3 and Fox a 0.5/2. NBC had Little Big Shots up 100% to 0.8 and The Wall at a flat 0.6. Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist posted a flat 0.4 and Good Girls shot up 25% to 0.5.

On Fox it was The Simpsons at 0.6 and Duncanville at 0.4. Bob’s Burgers got a 0.6 and was followed by a Family Guy repeat. All new episodes were level with last week.

Univision rated a 0.6/3 and Telemundo a 0.4/2. Univision had Aqui y Ahora up 67% to 0.5 and the premiere of Pequenos Gigantes across three hours, at 0.7, 0.7 and 0.6.

On Telemundo it was Exatlon Estados Unidos at 0.4 and 0.5, after last week’s 0.4, and then La Voz up 33% to 0.4.

The CW posted a 0.2/1. Batwoman and Supergirl both got a flat 0.2.