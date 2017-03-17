Primetime Ratings: Strong ‘Grey’s' Paces ABC

ABC was the big broadcaster Thursday, posting a 1.4 in viewers 18-49, and a 5 share. Grey’s Anatomy tallied a 2.0, up from 1.9, and Scandal did a flat 1.4, before The Catch scored a level 0.8.

CBS had NCAA basketball action, good for a 1.3.

NBC weighed in at 1.0/4. Superstore showed a 1.1 before a repeat of Trial & Error, then a new Chicago Med did a 1.4, up 17%, and Blacklist: Redemption a flat 0.8.

Fox did a 0.8/3, with MasterChef Junior at a flat 1.1 and Kicking and Screaming at 0.6, down from the previous week’s 0.7.

Among Spanish-language players, Univision and Telemundo both posted a 0.6/2.

The CW, in repeats, did a 0.1/1.