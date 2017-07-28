Primetime Ratings: Strong ‘Big Brother,’ ‘Zoo’ Pace CBS

CBS was tops among broadcasters in Thursday’s prime ratings, putting up a 1.1 score in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. That topped NBC’s 0.9/4.

CBS had repeated comedies leading in to Big Brother at a flat 1.9. Drama Zoo grew 20% to 0.6.

NBC had Hollywood Game Night at a flat 0.9 and The Wall fell 9% to 1.0, then The Night Shift grew 14% to 0.8.

Fox was at 0.7/3. Beat Shazam did a level 0.8 and Love Connection a 0.6, down 14%.

ABC scored a 0.6/3. Boy Band was at a flat 0.5 and Battle of the Network Stars a 0.6, down 14%. The Gong Show’s 0.6 matched last week’s score.

Spanish-language networks Telemundo did a 0.6/3 and Univision a 0.5/2.

The CW did a 0.3/1. Penn & Teller: Fool Us lost 25% at 0.3 and Hooten & the Lady scored a flat 0.2.