Primetime Ratings: Strong ‘America’s Got Talent’ Leads NBC

NBC won Tuesday prime ratings by a mile, America’s Got Talent leading the net to a 1.3 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 7 share. In second were ABC and Telemundo at 0.5/3.

Shows were up against the MLB All-Star Game a week before.

With Brad Paisley as a guest judge, America’s Got Talent went up 7% to 1.5 from 8 to 10 p.m., before Bring the Funny lost 17% from its series debut for a 1.0.

ABC had the special The Lion King: Can You Feel the Love Tonight at 0.7, with comedy repeats following.

On Telemundo, Betty En NY got a flat 0.5 and La Reina del Sur went up 17% to 0.7.

CBS scored a 0.4/2. Love Island slid 17% from its premiere to 0.5 and Blood & Treasure was a level 0.3. CBS News special Man on the Moon did a 0.3.

Fox and Univision both rated a 0.3/2. Fox had repeats and Univision was led by La Reina Soy Yo at 0.4.

The CW did a 0.1/1. Pandora premiered to a 0.1 and The 100 got a flat 0.2.