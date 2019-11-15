Primetime Ratings: Steelers-Browns Does Big Number on Fox

Fox won the Thursday prime ratings race, with Thursday Night Football leading the net to a 3.3 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 16 share. In second was Univision at 1.1/5.

Fox had Steelers-Browns across prime. It was 22% better than Raiders-Chargers the week before.

Univision had the 20th Annual Latin Grammy Awards throughout prime, which did a 0.9 a year ago.

ABC got a 0.9/4 and CBS did a 0.7/3. On ABC, Grey’s Anatomy did a 1.3 and A Million Little Things scored a 0.8, both flat. How to Get Away With Murder went up 25% to 0.5.

On CBS, Young Sheldon ticked up 9% to 1.2 and The Unicorn slid 13% to 0.7. Mom also grew 13% for a 0.9 and Carol’s Second Act lost 14% for a 0.6. Evil rated a flat 0.5.

NBC did a 0.6/3. Superstore got a flat 0.7 and Perfect Harmony dropped 20% for a 0.4. The Good Place scored a level 0.6 and Will & Grace lost 20% at 0.4. Law & Order: SVU got a level 0.7.

Telemundo rated a 0.5/2. Exatlon Estados Unidos gained a tenth for a 0.6. El Final Del Paraiso got a 0.5 and El Senor de los Cielos a 0.4, those two flat.

The CW got a 0.3/1. Supernatural and Legacies both did a 0.3. Supernatural was flat and Legacies gained a tenth.