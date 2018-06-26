Primetime Ratings: Steady ‘Bachelorette’ Paces ABC

ABC scored highest in Monday’s prime ratings, riding The Bachelorette to a 1.2 across prime in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. That topped the 0.8/4 that NBC rated.

The Bachelorette did a flat 1.4 from 8 to 10 p.m. on ABC. The Proposal rated a 0.8, level with its premiere.

On NBC, Running Wild With Bear Grylls got a 0.6 and American Ninja Warrior a 0.9 from 9 to 11 p.m. Both shows were down a tenth of a point from last week.

Telemundo rated a 0.6/3 with strong showings for Sin Senos Si Hay Paraiso and El Senor de los Cielos.

CBS, Fox and Univision all did a 0.5/2. On CBS, it was repeated comedies before the season premiere of asteroid-approaching drama Salvation at 0.4, down 43% from last summer’s debut. Elementary fell 17% to 0.5.

On Fox, So You Think You Can Dance lost 25% for a 0.6 and was followed by a 9-1-1 rerun.

The CW scored a 0.3/1. The season premiere of Penn & Teller: Fool Us scored a 0.3, down 25% from last summer’s opener, and Whose Line Is It Anyway was a flat 0.3.