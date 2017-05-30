Primetime Ratings: Stanley Cup Opener Gives NBC the Win

NBC took top honors among broadcasters Monday, putting up a 1.6 rating in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 6 share. The NHL Stanley Cup Final aired throughout prime. Last year’s hockey championship opened to a 1.2.

In second was ABC at 1.2/4. Two hours of The Bachelorette scored a 1.5, down 17% from last week’s premiere, before the Still Star-Crossed premiere did a 0.5.

Fox had a 0.9/4. Gotham fell 10% to 0.9, while the Lucifer finale grew 13% to a 0.9.

Airing repeats, CBS had a 0.6/2.

The CW had a 0.2/1, with a repeat of Supergirl followed by the season premiere of Whose Line Is It Anyway? at 0.2.

Among Spanish-language networks, Univision did a 0.5/2 and Telemundo a 0.4/2.