Primetime Ratings: ‘Spartan,’ ‘Ninja Warrior’ Lead NBC to Monday Win

NBC topped all broadcasters in primetime Monday with a 1.7 rating and 6 share among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. American Ninja Warrior slipped 5% to a 1.8, while Spartan: Ultimate Team Challenge matched last week’s 1.5.

ABC followed with a 1.6/6, then CBS with a 0.7/3, Fox with a 0.6/2 and The CW at 0.3/1.

ABC’s The Bachelorette was flat with a 2.0, and Mistresses pulled in a 0.8, also even.

Following a handful of repeats, CBS’ BrainDead dropped two-tenths to a 0.5.

Fox’s So You Think You Can Dance and Houdini & Doyle were steady at 0.8 and 0.4, respectively.

The CW’s Reign was flat at a 0.3, while Whose Line Is It Anyway? dropped a tenth to a 0.3.