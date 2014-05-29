Primetime Ratings: ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ Tops Night

The season premiere of So You Think You Can Dance was the evening’s highest rated broadcast show, drawing a 1.6 rating among adults 18-49 across two hours, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The premiere was down 16% from last May’s season premiere. Fox was the night’s top broadcaster, averaging a 5 share.

NBC News special Inside the Mind of Edward Snowden, which featured Brian Williams interviewing the former NSA contractor, drew a 1.3 rating in the demo and 5.9 million total viewers. NBC finished second with a 1.2 / 4.

CBS aired reruns, tying ABC for third at 1.0 / 3. ABC’s Motive was even with last week’s premiere at 0.9.

The CW averaged a 0.4 / 1. The 100 drew a 0.6 in the 18-49 demo, up one tenth from last week, and a 0.5 in the network’s target 18-35 demo.