PrimetimeRatings: 'So You Think You Can Dance?' Rises as Fox Wins Wednesday

Fox grabbed the

Wednesday ratings victory with an overall 2.0 rating/6 share in the 18-49 demo,

according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The two-hour So You Think You Can

Dance? rose another tenth from last week.

NBC was able to

grab second with a 1.8/5. Minute to Win It fell a tenth from its last

airing to a 1.1. America's Got Talent and Love in the Wild both

rose a tenth to a 2.7 and 1.6, respectively.

CBS had an overall

1.6/5. Big Brother dropped another 12% to a 2.3.

ABC came in fourth

at 1.1/3. Primetime Nightline rose a tenth to a 1.0.

The CW finished

with a 0.4/1.