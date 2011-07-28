PrimetimeRatings: 'So You Think You Can Dance?' Rises as Fox Wins Wednesday
Fox grabbed the
Wednesday ratings victory with an overall 2.0 rating/6 share in the 18-49 demo,
according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The two-hour So You Think You Can
Dance? rose another tenth from last week.
NBC was able to
grab second with a 1.8/5. Minute to Win It fell a tenth from its last
airing to a 1.1. America's Got Talent and Love in the Wild both
rose a tenth to a 2.7 and 1.6, respectively.
CBS had an overall
1.6/5. Big Brother dropped another 12% to a 2.3.
ABC came in fourth
at 1.1/3. Primetime Nightline rose a tenth to a 1.0.
The CW finished
with a 0.4/1.
