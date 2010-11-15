Primetime Ratings: ‘SNF' Wins Again; CBS Sees Lows

Without an NFL lead-in, CBS

was down across the board at a fourth-place 2.4/6. The Amazing Race tumbled 18% and Undercover Boss fell 7%, each to a 2.7. CSI: Miami dropped 8% vs. its last original to a 2.4

NBC won another Sunday night with adults 18-49 and total

viewers, posting a preliminary 5.9 rating/15 share in the demo for Sunday Night Football, according to

Nielsen overnight numbers.

NFL overrun powered Fox to second place with a preliminary 4.5/11,

though its ratings are subject to significant adjustment in the final numbers. The Simpsons and The Cleveland Show were both up to a 3.9 and 3.1, respectively,

while Family Guy (3.3) and American Dad (2.6) were down slightly.

ABC was third with a 2.5/6. Extreme Makeover: Home Edition posted a 2.2 and Desperate Housewives fell to a 3.7, each

down about 10%. Brothers & Sisters

held even at a 2.5.