Primetime Ratings: ‘SNF’ Down But Still Strong Enough for Big NBC Win

NBC rode Sunday Night Football to a decisive Sunday ratings win, posting a 3.9 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 13 share, the ratings up a tenth of a point from last week’s performance. CBS was second at 1.9/6.

The Sunday programs were up against the World Series on Fox the week before.

Football Night in America grew 40% to 3.1 for NBC, then the game, Raiders versus Dolphins, a 4.0, down 7%.

CBS had an NFL overrun at 5.4, then 60 Minutes grew 60% to 2.4. Wisdom of the Crowd blew up 57% to 1.1 and NCIS: Los Angeles climbed 13% to 0.9, before Madam Secretary went up 17% to 0.7.

Fox was at 1.2/4. After a Simpsons repeat, Bob’s Burgers went up 23% from two weeks ago to 1.6, and a new TheSimpsons lost 19% for a 1.3. Ghosted lost a tenth of a point at 1.0 and Family Guy a fell 17% to 1.0, before Last Man on Earth posted a level 0.8.

ABC did a 0.7/3, with Toy Box at a flat 0.4 and America’s Funniest Home Videos at a flat 0.9, then Shark Tank at 0.9 and a second Shark Tank at 0.7. Shark Tank did a 0.9 last Sunday.

Telemundo and Univision both rated a 0.5/2.