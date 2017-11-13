Primetime Ratings: ‘SNF’ Is Up and NBC Wins

NBC rolled to a big win in Sunday prime, riding Sunday Night Football to a 4.3 rating in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 15 share. Second was Fox at 2.3/7.

Football Night in America did a flat 3.1 on NBC and the game, Patriots versus Broncos, a 5.0. The game was up 25%.

Fox had an NFL overrun, then The OT at 3.0. The Simpsons grew 46% to 1.9 and Ghosted went up 30% to 1.3, then Family Guy elevated 40% to 1.4 while Last Man on Earth went up 13% to 0.9.

CBS had a 0.9/3. 60 Minutes rated a 1.2 after last week’s NFL-boosted 2.4. Wisdom of the Crowd fell 27% to 0.8. NCIS: Los Angeles did a flat 0.9 and Madam Secretary a flat 0.6.

ABC was at 0.8/3. Toy Box grew 25% to 0.5 and America’s Funniest Home Videos grew 11% to 1.0. Shark Tank did a flat 0.9 in its first hour and was up 14% at 0.8 in its second hour.

Univision did a 0.5/2 and Telemundo a 0.3/1.