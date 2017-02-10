Primetime Ratings: Shonda Dramas Lead ABC to Win

ABC took the top spot Thursday night with its trio of Shonda Rhimes dramas, notching a 1.7 rating/6 share among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight ratings. Grey’s Anatomy fell 9% to a 2.1, Scandal dropped 6% for a 1.6, and How to Get Away With Murder was flat at 1.3.

CBS came in second with a 1.5/5, followed by Fox at 1.1/4, NBC at 1.0/4, and The CW at 0.5/2.

CBS’ Big Bang Theory slipped a tenth to a 3.0, and The Great Indoors lost 6% for a 1.6. Mom and Life in Pieces were even at 1.6 and 1.3, respectively. Training Day dropped a tenth for a 0.8.

Fox’s MasterChef Junior debuted a new season to a 1.3, while My Kitchen Rules jumped two tenths to a 0.9.

NBC’s Superstore was down 8% at 1.1, while Powerless was down 18% at 0.9. Chicago Med and The Blacklist were flat at 1.2 and 0.9, respectively.

The CW’s Supernatural and Riverdale matched their last showings at 0.6 and 0.4.

Spanish-language broadcaster Univision scored a 0.7, and Telemundo pulled in a 0.6.