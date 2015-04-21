Primetime Ratings: ‘Scorpion’ Rises for Season Finale

CBS’ freshman drama Scorpion ended its first season run on Monday with a 2.1 rating with adults 18-49, up 11% from last week.

The finale was off by 36% from Scorpion’s premiere in September, which aired behind The Big Bang Theory. Elsewhere on CBS, 2 Broke Girls and Mike & Molly each rose 6% to a 1.9, while NCIS: Los Angeles fell 13% to a series-low 1.4. CBS tied with ABC for second with an overall 1.8 rating/6 share.

ABC’s penultimate Dancing With the Stars was down 9% to a 2.0, while Castle sank 7% to a 1.4.

NBC led the night with a 2.1/7. The Voice tumbled 14% to a 2.5, its series low for a Monday episode. Night Shift was even with last week’s 1.3.

Fox was in fourth with a 1.3/4. Gotham was even with a 1.5 and The Following rose 9% to a 1.2.

The CW rounded out the evening with a 0.5/1. The Originals rose 25% to a 0.5 and Jane the Virgin remained even with a 0.4.