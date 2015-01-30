Primetime Ratings: ‘Scandal,’ ‘Murder,’ ‘Grey’s’ Return, Lift ABC

ABC’s Shonda Rhimes-produced Thursday-night dramas returned with their first new episodes since Nov. 20, lifting the network to a ratings win. Grey’s Anatomy was up 13% from its last new original episode at 2.7 rating among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Scandal was up 16% at 3.6. How to Get Away With Murder was down one tenth at 3.1. ABC averaged a 3.1 rating and 10 share.

The series finale of NBC’s Parenthood drew a 1.7, up 31% from last week’s episode and from last season’s finale. The season finale of The Biggest Loser was down 36% from the previous season’s finale at 1.4. NBC finished fourth with a 1.5 / 5.

CBS’ The Big Bang Theory was the night’s top-rated show, down 4% from its last new episode Jan. 8 at 4.4. Mom was up 17% from the previous week at 2.8. Two and a Half Men was up 5% at 2.3. The McCarthys was up one tenth of a point from its last new episode at 1.6. Elementary was down 13% from last week at 1.3. CBS finished second with a 2.3 / 7.

Fox averaged a 1.8 / 5. American Idol was down 19% from last Thursday at 2.2. Backstrom was down 26% from its premiere at 1.4. Fox came in third with a 1.8 / 5.

The CW averaged a 0.5 / 2. The Vampire Diaries was down 13% from last week at 0.7. Reign was even at 0.4. In the network’s target 18-34 demo, Vampire Diaries drew a 0.8 and Reign was at a 0.3.