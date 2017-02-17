Primetime Ratings: ‘Scandal’ Up as ABC Wins Thursday

ABC topped all broadcasters in primetime Thursday with a 1.7 rating/6 share among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Grey’s Anatomy lost a tenth for a 2.0. Scandal jumped 6% to a 1.7. How to Get Away With Murder matched last week’s 1.3.

CBS came in second with a 1.4/5, followed by NBC at 1.0/4, Fox at 0.9/3, and The CW at 0.5/2. Spanish-language broadcasters Univision and Telemundo each had 0.7s.

CBS’ The Big Bang Theory fell 10% to a 2.7, while The Great Indoors rose a tenth to a 1.6. Mom and Life in Pieces were flat at 1.5 and 1.3, respectively. Training Day shaved off a tenth for a 0.7.

NBC’s comedies Superstore and Powerless were even at 1.1 and 0.8. Chicago Med spiked 9% to a 1.2. The Blacklist matched last week’s 0.9.

Fox’s MasterChef Junior fell two tenths to a 1.1, and My Kitchen Rules lost 22% for a 0.7.

The CW’s Supernatural jumped a tenth to a 0.7, while Riverdale dropped a tenth for a 0.4.