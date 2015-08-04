Primetime Ratings: ‘Running Wild’ Rises as NBC Wins Monday

Running Wild With Bear Grylls rose 17% to a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. American Ninja Warrior fell 5% to a 1.8 while NBC led Monday with a 1.7 rating/6 share.

ABC tied Fox and CBS (which aired repeats) for second with a 0.9/3. The second night of Bachelor in Paradise’s two-night premiere rose 18% to a 1.3. The premiere of Bachelor in Paradise: After Paradise earned a 0.8. The Whispers fell 13% to a 0.7.

Fox’s So You Think You Can Dance jumped 13% from last week to a 0.9.

The CW earned a 0.5/2. Penn & Teller: Fool Us fell 17% to a 0.5, while Whose Line Is It Anyway matched its last original with a 0.4. The premiere of Significant Mother pulled in a 0.3.