Primetime Ratings: ‘Roseanne’ Opens Huge on ABC

ABC was the easy winner in Tuesday prime ratings, scoring a 2.8 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and an 11 share. ABC’s one-hour premiere of rebooted Roseanne did a 5.1, and had 18.2 million total viewers.

CBS and NBC were the runners-up at 1.1/5.

After Roseanne, ABC saw Black-ish up a massive 136% to 2.6 and the premiere of Splitting Up Together at 2.2. Drama For the People went up 50% to 0.9.

On CBS, NCIS was down 7% to 1.3 and Bull a flat 1.2. NCIS: New Orleans fell 10% to 0.9.

On NBC, The Voice slipped 24% to 1.6. Rise dropped 27% to 0.8 and Chicago Med was down 17% for a 1.0.

Fox was at 0.5/2, with a Lethal Weapon repeat, then LA to Vegas at a flat 0.6 and The Mick down a tenth of a point at 0.6.

Univision rated a 0.5/2 and Telemundo a 0.4/2.

The CW did a 0.3/1. A repeated The Flash led into a new Black Lightning at a flat 0.5.