Primetime Ratings: Rookie Drama ‘9-1-1’ Leads Fox to Win

Fox took top honors in Wednesday ratings, posting a 1.3 in viewers 18-49, according to the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. That beat the 1.1/4s put up by both ABC and CBS.

Fox saw The X-Files go down 9% to 1.0, then 9-1-1 off 11% at 1.6.

On ABC, The Goldbergs did a flat 1.7 and American Housewife was up 8% at 1.4. A repeat of Modern Family followed, then American Housewife scored a 1.1. Match Game closed out prime down 13% at 0.7.

On CBS, The Amazing Race rated a 1.2 across two hours, down 20% from last week’s hour, and Criminal Minds decreased 10% to 0.9.

NBC rated a 0.9/3 with repeats of Law & Order: SVU (two) and Chicago P.D.

The CW did a 0.3/1. Riverdale rated a 0.5 and Dynasty a 0.2, both shows flat with last week.