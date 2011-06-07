Primetime Ratings: Rising 'Bachelorette' Pushes ABC to Monday Win
ABC beat out the other networks on Monday night with an
overall 2.4 rating/7 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight
numbers. The Bachelorette rose 24% to 2.6 in
its 8-10 p.m. slot, while Extreme
Makeover: Weight Loss Edition fell a tenth to a 2.2 from last week's season
premiere.
Fox's premiere of MasterChef,
which fell 33% from last season's premiere to a 1.8, put the network in second
at 1.5/4.
CBS' night of repeats earned the network an overall 1.4/4.
NBC posted an overall 1.0/3, with
Law and Order: Criminal Intent (encore episode, new ones air on USA) dropping 18% to a 0.9. Law and Order: Los Angeles fell a tenth to a 1.3.
The CW aired all repeats for a
0.2/1.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.