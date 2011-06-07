Primetime Ratings: Rising 'Bachelorette' Pushes ABC to Monday Win

ABC beat out the other networks on Monday night with an

overall 2.4 rating/7 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight

numbers. The Bachelorette rose 24% to 2.6 in

its 8-10 p.m. slot, while Extreme

Makeover: Weight Loss Edition fell a tenth to a 2.2 from last week's season

premiere.

Fox's premiere of MasterChef,

which fell 33% from last season's premiere to a 1.8, put the network in second

at 1.5/4.

CBS' night of repeats earned the network an overall 1.4/4.

NBC posted an overall 1.0/3, with

Law and Order: Criminal Intent (encore episode, new ones air on USA) dropping 18% to a 0.9. Law and Order: Los Angeles fell a tenth to a 1.3.

The CW aired all repeats for a

0.2/1.