Primetime Ratings: 'Revolution' Holds Up as NBC Wins Monday

NBC won another Monday thanks to the strength of The

Voice, averaging a 4.0 rating/10 share with adults 18-49, according to

Nielsen overnight numbers.

The Voice was up a tenth from last week to a 4.5

while new drama Revolution held on fairly well, down 6% to a 3.2.

CBS was second overall in the demo with a 2.6/7, while its

comedy lineup posted declines from premiere week. How I Met Your Mother

slipped 11% to a 3.2, new comedy Partners decreased 13% to a 2.1, 2

Broke Girls fell 8% to a 3.4 and Mike & Molly declined 6% to a

2.9. Hawaii Five-0 was the only program to improve week-over-week, up a

tenth to a 1.9.

ABC placed third with a 2.0/5 though it just beat out NBC for the total viewer win (11.6 million vs. 11.0 million). Dancing With the Stars:

All-Stars slid 20% to a 2.0 and Castle fell 10% to a 1.9 to tie Hawaii

Five-0 at 10 p.m.

Fox's Monday lineup continued to struggle, with The Mob

Doctor losing another 23% to an anemic 1.0 and Bones slipped a tenth

to a 2.1. The network was fourth overall with a 1.6/4.

The CW's two-hour broadcast of the iHeartRadio Music

Festival earned the net a 0.7/2 for the night.