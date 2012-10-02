Primetime Ratings: 'Revolution' Holds Up as NBC Wins Monday
NBC won another Monday thanks to the strength of The
Voice, averaging a 4.0 rating/10 share with adults 18-49, according to
Nielsen overnight numbers.
The Voice was up a tenth from last week to a 4.5
while new drama Revolution held on fairly well, down 6% to a 3.2.
CBS was second overall in the demo with a 2.6/7, while its
comedy lineup posted declines from premiere week. How I Met Your Mother
slipped 11% to a 3.2, new comedy Partners decreased 13% to a 2.1, 2
Broke Girls fell 8% to a 3.4 and Mike & Molly declined 6% to a
2.9. Hawaii Five-0 was the only program to improve week-over-week, up a
tenth to a 1.9.
ABC placed third with a 2.0/5 though it just beat out NBC for the total viewer win (11.6 million vs. 11.0 million). Dancing With the Stars:
All-Stars slid 20% to a 2.0 and Castle fell 10% to a 1.9 to tie Hawaii
Five-0 at 10 p.m.
Fox's Monday lineup continued to struggle, with The Mob
Doctor losing another 23% to an anemic 1.0 and Bones slipped a tenth
to a 2.1. The network was fourth overall with a 1.6/4.
The CW's two-hour broadcast of the iHeartRadio Music
Festival earned the net a 0.7/2 for the night.
