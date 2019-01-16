Primetime Ratings: Return of ‘This Is Us’ Paces NBC

NBC won Tuesday prime ratings with a big number, riding the return of This Is Us to a 1.6 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 7 share. That topped the 1.0/5 put up by CBS.

On NBC, Ellen’s Game of Games grew 13% to 1.7 before This Is Us did a 2.0, same as its fall finale. New Amsterdam ticked up 10% to 1.1.

On CBS, it was NCIS up 8% to 1.3 and FBI at a flat 1.0, then NCIS: New Orleans at a level 0.8.

ABC did a 0.9/4. The Conners slid 7% to 1.3 and The Kids Are Alright fell 20% to 0.8. Black-ish went up 14% to 0.8 and Splitting Up Together was a flat 0.7, before The Rookie grew 17% to 0.7.

Fox was at 0.6/3. Lethal Weapon got a 0.7 and The Gifted a 0.5, both dramas flat.

The CW did a 0.5/2. The Flash did a level 0.6 and Roswell, New Mexico premiered at a 0.4.

Univision rated a 0.4/2 and Telemundo a 0.3.2.