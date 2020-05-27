Primetime Ratings: Return of ‘AGT’ Powers NBC

NBC won the Tuesday ratings race easily, as the season premiere of ratings beast America’s Got Talent led the network to a 1.3 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and an 8 share. In second were CBS and Univision, both at 0.5/3.

AGT, with Sofia Vergara as a judge, did a 1.4 and 1.5 across two hours. Last May’s premiere got a 1.7. The season premiere of World of Dance got a 1.0, down 29% from last year’s premiere.

CBS had repeats.

Univision had Te Doy La Vida and Amor Eterno both at 0.5, Te Doy flat and Amor down a tenth. Como Tu No Hay 2 fell 17% to 0.5.

ABC got a 0.4/2. After comedy reruns, Diane Sawyer special Our New Reality did a 0.4, as did the premiere of The Genetic Detective.

Fox and Telemundo both rated a 0.3/2. Fox had reruns.

On Telemundo, Cennet slid 25% to 0.3. 100 Dias Para Enamorarnos got a 0.3 and La Reina del Sur 2 a 0.2, both flat.

The CW scored a 0.2/1. DC’s Stargirl rated a 0.3 and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow a 0.2, both level with last week.