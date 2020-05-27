Primetime Ratings: Return of ‘AGT’ Powers NBC
Simon Cowell variety show scores major Nielsens
NBC won the Tuesday ratings race easily, as the season premiere of ratings beast America’s Got Talent led the network to a 1.3 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and an 8 share. In second were CBS and Univision, both at 0.5/3.
AGT, with Sofia Vergara as a judge, did a 1.4 and 1.5 across two hours. Last May’s premiere got a 1.7. The season premiere of World of Dance got a 1.0, down 29% from last year’s premiere.
CBS had repeats.
Univision had Te Doy La Vida and Amor Eterno both at 0.5, Te Doy flat and Amor down a tenth. Como Tu No Hay 2 fell 17% to 0.5.
ABC got a 0.4/2. After comedy reruns, Diane Sawyer special Our New Reality did a 0.4, as did the premiere of The Genetic Detective.
Fox and Telemundo both rated a 0.3/2. Fox had reruns.
On Telemundo, Cennet slid 25% to 0.3. 100 Dias Para Enamorarnos got a 0.3 and La Reina del Sur 2 a 0.2, both flat.
The CW scored a 0.2/1. DC’s Stargirl rated a 0.3 and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow a 0.2, both level with last week.
