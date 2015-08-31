Primetime Ratings: Preseason Football Lifts NBC

NBC’s coverage of the NFL preseason matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and Oakland Raiders earned a 2.0 rating among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Due to the nature of live sports, those ratings are subject to change. NBC topped all broadcasters with a 1.8 rating/6 share.

CBS finished in second with a 1.1/4. Big Brother rose 5% from last week to a 2.1.

ABC followed with a 1.1/3. Bachelor in Paradise and the finale of Save My Life: Boston Trauma were flat with a 1.3 and 0.7, respectively.

Fox aired repeats.