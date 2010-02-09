Primetime Ratings: Post-Superbowl Boost for CBS
CBS saw a post Super Bowl boost with some season and series highs and it won the night with both overall viewers and adults 18-49. Fox won the night with adults 18-34, with House turning in the night's best performance with the youthful adult segment.
