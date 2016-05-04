Primetime Ratings: ‘Person of Interest’ Comes Back Strong

CBS and NBC virtually split the broadcast title on Tuesday, both posting a 1.6 in viewers 18-49, according to Nielsen’s overnights, with CBS showing a 6 share and NBC a 5. On CBS, NCIS rated a flat 1.9, while NCIS: New Orleans did a 1.8, up 13%. Person of Interest, kicking off its final season, grew 9% from where it left off at 1.2.

NBC’s The Voice rated a 1.6, down 16%, then Chicago Med slipped 17% to 1.5, and Chicago Fire was down a tenth at 1.6.

The CW was next at 0.9/3, then ABC and Fox at 0.8/3. CW had The Flash at 1.2 and Containment at 0.5, both down a tenth.

On ABC, Fresh Off the Boat did a 1.1, down 15%, and The Real O’Neals a flat 1.0. Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. did a 0.9, down a tenth, and Beyond the Tank a flat 0.5.

Fox’s New Girl rated a flat 1.0 and Grandfathered grew 17% to 0.7, then a second New Girl did a 0.9 and The Grinder a 0.5, down 17%.