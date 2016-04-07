Primetime Ratings: Penultimate ‘Idol’ Boosts Fox

The penultimate episode of American Idol and still-strong Empire paced Fox to an easy ratings win Wednesday. Fox posted a 3.2 rating in viewers 18-49, per Nielsen’s overnights, with an 11 share. Next was ABC at 1.5/5, then CBS at 1.4/5, NBC at 0.8/3 and The CW at 0.7/3.

Idol did a 2.2 while sending home punk-lite warbler Dalton Rapattoni, up 5% from last week, while Empire slipped 11% from its premiere to 4.2.

On ABC, The Middle did a flat 1.7 and The Goldbergs a 1.8, off a tenth, then Modern Family fell 8% to 2.2 and Black-ish slipped 16% to 1.6. Nashville climbed 11% to a 1.0.

Survivor posted a 1.9 on CBS, down 10%, followed by a pair of Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders episodes, both at 1.2, down 14% from a week ago.

NBC’s Heartbeat rated a 0.7, down 22%, before repeats of Law & Order: SVU and Chicago P.D.

On The CW, Arrow did a 0.8, down 11%, and Supernatural grew 17% week over week to 0.7.