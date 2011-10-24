Primetime Ratings: 'Once Upon a Time' Scores Best Drama Premiere This Fall

ABC had its best premiere this fall season with the fairytale

drama Once Upon a Time, netting a 3.9

in its 8 p.m. debut in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Pan Am, at 10 p.m., held steady at 1.8

while Desperate Housewives, boosted

by the strong lead-in, was up 11% to a 3.0. The network earned an overall 2.6

rating/6 share, landing in third place for Sunday night.

Fox beat out NBC for the win with an overall 4.4/11, with Game

4 of the World Series posting a preliminary 3.7.

The New Orleans Saints' blowout of the Indianapolis Colts on NBC drew a preliminary 4.6; earlier, Football Night in America drew a 2.0.

The network ended with an overall 3.8/10. (It should be noted that due to the

nature of live sports, ratings are subject to higher than normal adjustments.)

CBS, which earned an overall 2.3/6, experienced some NFL overrun

and will likely be adjusted. The Amazing

Race remained flat at 2.7, while The Good

Wife slipped a tenth to a 2.0. CSI:

Miami was also down 12% to a 2.1.