Primetime Ratings: 'Once Upon a Time' Scores Best Drama Premiere This Fall
ABC had its best premiere this fall season with the fairytale
drama Once Upon a Time, netting a 3.9
in its 8 p.m. debut in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Pan Am, at 10 p.m., held steady at 1.8
while Desperate Housewives, boosted
by the strong lead-in, was up 11% to a 3.0. The network earned an overall 2.6
rating/6 share, landing in third place for Sunday night.
Fox beat out NBC for the win with an overall 4.4/11, with Game
4 of the World Series posting a preliminary 3.7.
The New Orleans Saints' blowout of the Indianapolis Colts on NBC drew a preliminary 4.6; earlier, Football Night in America drew a 2.0.
The network ended with an overall 3.8/10. (It should be noted that due to the
nature of live sports, ratings are subject to higher than normal adjustments.)
CBS, which earned an overall 2.3/6, experienced some NFL overrun
and will likely be adjusted. The Amazing
Race remained flat at 2.7, while The Good
Wife slipped a tenth to a 2.0. CSI:
Miami was also down 12% to a 2.1.
