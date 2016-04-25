Primetime Ratings: ‘Once,’ 'Funniest Home Videos' Lead ABC to Sunday Win

On a slow Sunday night for broadcasters, ABC took the top spot with a 1.0 rating/3 share among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. America’s Funniest Home Videos rose 33% to a 1.2, while Once Upon a Time was flat with a 1.2. The Family matched last week’s 0.8, and Quantico was even with a 1.0.

CBS, NBC and Fox each scored 0.9/3s.

On CBS, 60 Minutes was flat with a 1.0, while Madam Secretary rose 11% to a 1.0. The Good Wife and Elementary were both even at 1.0 and 0.7, respectively.

Fox’s Bordertown slipped a tenth to a 0.4. The Simpsons matched its last original episode with a 1.2. Bob’s Burgers rose a tenth to a 1.1. Last Man on Earth dropped two tenths to a 0.9.

NBC’s The Carmichael Show and Crowded slipped with an encore of Little Big Shots as the lead in, both earning 0.7. Dateline fell three tenths to a 0.9.