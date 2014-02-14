Primetime Ratings: Olympics Up From Wednesday at 22.9M Viewers

NBC’s Winter Olympics coverage drew 22.9 million total viewers and a 5.9 rating among adults 18-49 Thursday night, according to Nielsen overnight data. Those numbers are up 5% in both categories from the previous night, but down 9% in total viewers and 17% in the demo from the 2010 Vancouver games, which aired live. NBC also drew a 17 share.

Fox’s AmericanIdol was down 6% from last Thursday—when it faced NBC’s pre-opening ceremony competition coverage—to 2.9. Rake was even at 1.1. Fox finished second among networks with a 2.0/6.

CBS came in third at 1.6/4 with a lineup of reruns. ABC finished fourth at 0.8/2 with an original episode of The Taste (0.9/2) followed by a rerun of Scandal.

The CW aired reruns to finish with a 0.3/1.