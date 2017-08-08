Primetime Ratings: Noisy ‘Bachelorette’ Finale Gives ABC the Win

ABC was the top scorer in Monday prime ratings, posting a 2.1 in viewers 18-49, according to Nielsen’s overnights, and an 8 share. NBC was second at 1.3/5. The finale of The Bachelorette took up all of prime, and grew from last week’s 1.5.

On NBC, American Ninja Warrior went up 14% to 1.5 and Midnight, Texas was a flat 0.8.

Fox was at 0.7/3. Two hours of So You Think You Can Dance did a flat 0.7.

Among Spanish-language networks, both Telemundo and Univision did a 0.7/3.

CBS was at 0.5/2. Repeated comedies led into CBSN: On Assignment at a flat 0.4.

The CW scored a 0.2/1. A repeat of Supergirl preceded Hooten & the Lady at a level 0.2.