Primetime Ratings: ‘Ninja Warrior’ Finishes Strong, ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Premieres Flat

The finale of American Ninja Warrior pulled in a 2.0 rating among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. That was up 18% from the previous week and up 11% from last year’s finale. NBC finished in first with a 2.0 rating/6 share.

Dancing With the Stars was flat with last year’s premiere with a 2.3, while #DanceBattle America premiered to a 1.1. ABC carried an NFL game in the Atlanta market and placed in second with a 1.9/6.

CBS, which aired repeats and an NFL game in the San Francisco market, came in third with a 1.1/3.

Fox’s So You Think You Can Dance pulled in a 0.8. The network trailed in fourth with a 0.8/3.

The CW earned a 0.4/1. Penn & Teller: Fool Us earned a 0.5, Whose Line Is It Anyway a 0.3, and Significant Mother a 0.2.