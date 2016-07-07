Primetime Ratings: ‘Night Shift’ Spikes as NBC Tops Wednesday

NBC finished first among broadcasters in primetime Wednesday with a 1.5 rating/6 share among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The Night Shift grew 38% from last week to a 1.1.

CBS followed with a 1.1/4. Big Brother was flat with a 1.9, while American Gothic dipped a tenth to a 0.6.

Fox placed in third with a 1.0/4. MasterChef matched last week’s 1.2, and Wayward Pines rose a tenth to a 0.8.

ABC (0.7/3) and The CW (0.2/1) aired repeats.