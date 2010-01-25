Trending

Primetime Ratings: NFC Championship a Huge Winner For Fox

The football gods smiled on Fox Sunday, as an exciting NFC Championship Game went into overtime and produced a preliminary 19.0 adults 18-49 rating and a 52 million viewer average from 7-10:30pm. The game actually ran from 6:46-10:27pm, and we expect more accurate time-zone adjusted numbers later today.

