Primetime Ratings: NFC Championship a Huge Winner For Fox
The football gods smiled on Fox Sunday, as an exciting NFC Championship Game went into overtime and produced a preliminary 19.0 adults 18-49 rating and a 52 million viewer average from 7-10:30pm. The game actually ran from 6:46-10:27pm, and we expect more accurate time-zone adjusted numbers later today.
