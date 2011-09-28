Primetime Ratings: 'New Girl' Stays Strong in Week Two

New

Girl was Tuesday's top-rated show for the second consecutive

week, leading Fox to the ratings victory with an overall 3.6 rating/9 share in

the adults 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The Zooey

Deschanel comedy was down slightly from its premiere, falling 6% to a 4.4. Its

lead in, Glee, was down 10% to a 3.6 while Raising Hope was down

two tenths to a 2.9 at 9:30 p.m.

CBS

finished second with a 3.4/9, but was first in total viewers. Unforgettable

fell 14% in its second week to a 2.5. NCIS was steady with last week's

4.2 and NCIS: LA fell a tenth to a 3.5.

ABC

and NBC tied for third, each garnering an overall 2.2/6. ABC saw Dancing

With the Stars fall 14% to a 1.8 at 8 p.m. for its performance show, while

its results show at 9 p.m. was down a tenth to a 2.8. Body of Proof was

off by 14% from its premiere to a 1.9, tying a series low.

For

NBC, The Biggest Loser was down a tenth from its premiere to a 2.2 from

8-10 p.m. and Parenthood was up 5% to a 2.2.

The

CW finished with an overall 0.9/2 with adults 18-49. Ringer was steady

from last week in both the A18-49 and 18-34 demos, with a 0.9 in each. At

8 p.m., 90210 was up 14% in A18-49 to a 0.8 and up 38% in the 18-34

demo, with a 1.1.