Primetime Ratings: 'New Girl' Stays Strong in Week Two
New
Girl was Tuesday's top-rated show for the second consecutive
week, leading Fox to the ratings victory with an overall 3.6 rating/9 share in
the adults 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The Zooey
Deschanel comedy was down slightly from its premiere, falling 6% to a 4.4. Its
lead in, Glee, was down 10% to a 3.6 while Raising Hope was down
two tenths to a 2.9 at 9:30 p.m.
CBS
finished second with a 3.4/9, but was first in total viewers. Unforgettable
fell 14% in its second week to a 2.5. NCIS was steady with last week's
4.2 and NCIS: LA fell a tenth to a 3.5.
ABC
and NBC tied for third, each garnering an overall 2.2/6. ABC saw Dancing
With the Stars fall 14% to a 1.8 at 8 p.m. for its performance show, while
its results show at 9 p.m. was down a tenth to a 2.8. Body of Proof was
off by 14% from its premiere to a 1.9, tying a series low.
For
NBC, The Biggest Loser was down a tenth from its premiere to a 2.2 from
8-10 p.m. and Parenthood was up 5% to a 2.2.
The
CW finished with an overall 0.9/2 with adults 18-49. Ringer was steady
from last week in both the A18-49 and 18-34 demos, with a 0.9 in each. At
8 p.m., 90210 was up 14% in A18-49 to a 0.8 and up 38% in the 18-34
demo, with a 1.1.
