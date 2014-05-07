Primetime Ratings: ‘New Girl’ Finale Down From Last Season

The season finale of Fox’s New Girl posted a modest week-over-week increase Tuesday night, but was down significantly from last season's finale. Drawing a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers, the season-three finale was up one tenth from last week’s episode, but down 43% from last year’s May 14 finale. The Mindy Project’s season finale followed with a 1.3, up 18% from last week and even with last year’s May 14 finale. Fox led off the night with Glee, even with last week at 0.8. The network averaged a 1.0 rating and 3 share to finish fourth among broadcasters.

NBC’s The Voice hit a new series low at 2.4, down 11% from last week, but still the night’s top-rated show. About a Boy was down one tenth at 1.5. Growing Up Fisher declined 14% to 1.2. Chicago Fire was up one tenth at 1.9. NBC finished second with a 1.9/6.

CBS was the night’s top network with a 2.1/6. NCIS declined 8% from last week to 2.3. NCIS: Los Angeles gained one tenth to 2.2. Person of Interest was down 11% at 1.7.

ABC came in third at 1.3/4. Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. declined 14% from last week to 1.8. The Goldbergs fell 24% to 1.3. Trophy Wife dropped 30% to 0.7. Celebrity Wife Swap gained one tenth at 0.9.

The CW averaged a 0.7/2. The Originals was down 25% from last week at 0.6. Supernatural declined 20% to 0.8. In the network’s target 18-34 demo, The Originals drew a 0.6 and Supernatural a 0.7.