Primetime Ratings: ‘NCIS’ Leads Way For CBS

CBS won the ratings race Tuesday, a soft night for the Nielsens, as NCIS led the net to a 0.9 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 4 share. That squeaked by the 0.8/4 that ABC posted.

No network reached a 1.0 on the night.

NCIS got a 1.1 and FBI a 0.9, both dramas flat, then NCIS: New Orleans grew 17% to 0.7.

ABC had American Housewife at 0.8 and The Kids Are Alright at 0.7, then Black-ish at 0.8, all three comedies up a tenth of a point. The premiere of Bless This Mess, about a New York City couple that moves to a farm, popped a promising 0.9, a 50% gain over last week’s Splitting Up Together closer. Lake Bell and Dax Shepard are in the cast. The Rookie finale went up 17% to 0.7.

NBC did a 0.7/3 and Fox a 0.6/3.

On NBC, The Voice fell 17% to 1.0 and The Village was a level 0.6. New Amsterdam slid 14% to 0.6.

On Fox, MasterChef Junior got a flat 0.7 and Mental Samurai dropped 17% to 0.5.

The CW got a 0.4/2, with The Flash at 0.6 and Roswell, New Mexico at 0.3, both north a tenth of a point.

Telemundo also posted a 0.4/2 while Univision rated a 0.3/2.