Primetime Ratings: ‘NCIS’ Finale Drives CBS

CBS grabbed the Tuesday ratings title by the slimmest of margins, scoring a 1.8 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, with a 6 share. NBC too had a 6 share, while its rating stood at 1.7. ABC posted a 1.0/4, The CW a 0.9/3 and Fox a 0.7/2.

CBS had the season finale of NCIS, featuring the departure of Michael Weatherly, at a 2.5, up 25%, then NCIS: New Orleans up 13% at 1.8, and Person of Interest at 1.2, up 9%.

NBC’s The Voice rated a 1.8, Chicago Med a 1.6 and Chicago Fire a 1.6; all three were flat with last week.

ABC’s Fresh Off the Boat did a 1.1, up 22%, and The Real O’Neals a flat 0.9, before Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. season finale did a 1.0 across two hours, up a tenth.

On The CW, The Flash rated a 1.3 and Containment a 0.5, both flat.

Fox had the special Megyn Kelly Presents, the Fox News anchor interviewing Donald Trump, at 0.8 and a double run of unscripted Coupled at 0.6 and 0.5.