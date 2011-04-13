Primetime Ratings: 'NCIS' Duo Helps CBS Edge Out Competition for Tuesday
CBS won the Tuesday ratings battle with an overall 3.0
rating/8 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. NCIS rose 6% to a 3.8,
and the return of NCIS: Los Angeles
from last week's repeat earned a 3.3, down 6% from its last original. The Good Wife stayed flat from last week
at 2.0.
NBC came next with an overall 2.4/7. The two-hour Biggest Loser: Couples netted a 2.6,
down 4% from last week. Parenthood
saw a 5% increase to a 2.0.
ABC came in third with a 2.3/6. Following last week's finale of No Ordinary Family, the season premiere of Jamie Oliver's
Food Revolution took over the 8 p.m. slot, earning a 1.5. The Dancing With the Stars results show was down 3% to a 3.0. New
series Body of Proof showed some
improvement after last week's 20% dip, and was up 4% to a 2.5.
Fox's only new show of the night, Traffic Light, remained steady at 0.9. The network earned an
overall 1.2/3.
The CW aired all repeats for a 0.3/1.
