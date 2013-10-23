Primetime Ratings: 'NCIS' Defeats 'S.H.I.E.L.D.' for Second Straight Week

After trading off 8 p.m. time slot victories, CBS' NCIS held on for the second consecutive week, topping ABC's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

CBS' veteran procedural dipped a tenth from last week to a 3.0 but widened its lead over ABC's rookie drama (2.6). NCIS: Los Angeles and Person of Interest were both even with a 2.6 and 2.2, respectively. CBS placed second on Tuesday with an overall 2.6 rating/7 share.

The 2.6 rating for S.H.I.E.L.D. was down 7% from last week, while The Goldbergs rose a tenth to a 1.7 and TrophyWife dipped a tenth to a 1.2. ABC placed third with a 1.7/5.

NBC lead the night with a 2.7/8. Biggest Loser fell 13% from last week's premiere to a 2.0. The Voice was even at 4.0 and Chicago Fire dipped two tenths to a 2.1.

Fox, which took fourth with a 1.5/4, saw Dads drop a tenth to a 1.4 and Brooklyn Nine-Nine rise a tenth to a 1.6. In the 9 p.m. hour, New Girl and Mindy Project were both even at a 1.8 and 1.4, respectively.

The CW rounded out the evening with a 1.0/3. With 18-49s, The Originals fell two tenths to a 0.9 and Supernatural was even at a 1.0. Within the net's targeted adults 18-34 demo, Originals fell three tenths to a 0.7, while Supernatural dipped two tenths to a 0.8.