Primetime Ratings: NBC's 'Chopping Block'' Stumbles, Cw's 'Top Model' Soars

Fox won Wednesday night thanks a typically strong showing from American Idol and a strong showing from drama Lie To Me. The CW also had a strong showing from America's Top Model, topping the premiere of the new NBC cooking series Chopping Block.

Lie To Me led the way at 8 p.m. with a 3.4/10 among P18-49 and 11.1 million viewers. CBS was next at 2.2/7 for the New Adventures of Old Christine (2.7) at 8 and Gary Unmarried (2.3/7) at 8:30. Top Model on the CW was third with a 1.9/6 and was also third in viewers at 4.5 million. The Chopping Block earned only a 1.5/4 in its debut on NBC. ABC was fifth at 1.2/4 with a re-run of Scrubs.

In the 9 p.m. hour Fox took command with American Idol pulling an 8.8/22 with 24.9 million total viewers. The show peaked in its second half-hour drawing a 9.0/23 with 25.5 million viewers. Criminal Minds on CBS was next at 3.5/9 followed by NBC, which moved up to third place at 1.8/4 for Life. ABC earned a 1.5/4 with a re-run of Lost. The CW moved back down to fifth with a re-run of 90210 delivering a 0.5/1.

In the final hour of the night in primetime, CBS took the lead with a 3.5/9 for CSI: NY. The show's 13.5 million viewers was third overall for the night in hourly audience, behind Idol and Criminal Minds. NBC was second at 2.2/6 with Law & Order. Life on Mars capped off a quiet night for ABC, earning a third-place 1.5/4.

Fox finished first for the night with a 6.1/17 rating in the and led in total audience with an 18.0 million average. CBS was next at 3.1/8. NBC finished third at 1.8/4. ABC was next with a 1.4/4 and the CW was fifth but with a strong 1.2/3 showing, thanks to a new episode of America's Next Top Model.